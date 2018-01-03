Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday (5th Jan.) hinted at further reduction of essential commodities soon.

He added that essential commodities will be made available at shops in all parts of the country at a concessionary rate during the upcoming Sinhala and Hindu New Year festival.

Speaking at the opening of the first Lanka Sathosa Mega Outlet in Welisara, the Prime Minister said that consumers can buy their essential commodities at more reduced rates during the upcoming festive season.

The Prime Minister said the government is able to provide relief to the people due to efforts taken by the Cost of living committee, Sathosa and the private sector.

He added that the public will be given an opportunity to purchase their food items online soon.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe pointing out that there are 70,000 - 100,000 grocery outlets across the island, said the government intends to make all outlets sell food items at a concessionary rate to the public.

Industries and Trade Minister Rishard Bathiudeen,Tourism and Christian Religious Affairs Minister John Amaratunga, MP Kavinga Jayawardena and Lanka Sathosa Chairman M.Riswan Hameed were present.