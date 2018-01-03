The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Secretariat on 4 th January 2018.

The President expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Government of Pakistan for timely provision of fertilizer to Sri Lanka to curb the shortage, as had been requested by the President.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner apprised the President about various ongoing development projects in Sri Lanka initiated by the Government of Pakistan through its High Commission including financial assistance under USD 200 million credit line.

He also informed the President that a high-level experts team would soon visit Sri Lanka to carry out feasibility report regarding establishment of dairy farm at Pollannaruwa.