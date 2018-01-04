Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday (7th Jan.) called for the summoning of Parliament two-weeks ahead of schedule to debate the Bond Commission report which has called for a forensic audit of the Central Bank.

Addressing a meeting at Borella yesterday (7th Jan.), Premier Wickremesinghe said he had already asked Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to examine the reconvening of the Legislature without waiting for its first scheduled session for 2018 later this month.

The Prime Minister said the government was keen to go ahead with a debate, which would be the third on the bond issue which had been examined by a Parliamentary Committee as well as a Presidential Commission.

He said MP Dinesh Gunawardena had asked him if the Presidential Commission report could be discussed in Parliament and he had readily agreed.