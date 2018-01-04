According to Mr. Iddawela, the Speaker, in pursuance of Standing Order No. 14 of Parliament requests all the Members of Parliament to attend this special sitting.
Acting Secretary General of the Parliament, Neil Iddawela told NEWS.LK, the Government’s Official News Portal of Sri Lanka, that Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has summoned a special Parliamentary sitting on Wednesday (10th Jan.) at 10.30 a.m. on the request of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
According to Mr. Iddawela, the Speaker, in pursuance of Standing Order No. 14 of Parliament requests all the Members of Parliament to attend this special sitting.
January 8, 2018, 2:50 pm
January 8, 2018, 9:58 am
January 7, 2018, 7:25 am
January 6, 2018, 9:25 am
January 6, 2018, 8:10 am
January 5, 2018, 4:48 pm
January 5, 2018, 9:00 am
January 4, 2018, 4:10 pm
January 4, 2018, 3:36 pm
January 4, 2018, 10:24 am