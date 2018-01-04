Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday said that nobody should have doubts of the Good Governance government’s aim in initiating an export–based economy.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Rajagiriya Flyover, the Premier said that the GSP plus trade concessions had paved the way to make this goal a reality. “The export led economy will generate more job opportunities for Sri Lankan youth within the country,” the Prime Minister said. He further said under the Yahapalanaya Government massive industrialization and development of the tourism industry, services, agriculture, and the fisheries industry are currently ongoing and infrastructure development is very much essential to make these development activities a success.

“During past three years we were able to implement various infrastructure developments with a proper plan. The previous regime had implemented various development projects without considering the importance of infrastructure development and also without enough funds to complete those projects. We had to fulfill those needs before continuing those projects,” the Premier said.

“The Good Governance Government has already implemented various projects including the Kandy-Hambantota Industrial Zone, Colombo Municipality Industrial Zones, tourism zones and Moragahakanda as the last project of the Mahaweli and fisheries sector development,” Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said.