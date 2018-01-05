President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the officials to accelerate the Uma Oya Development Project and help the people receive the benefits.



The President made these instructions at the progress review meeting of the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment at the Ministry auditorium, yesterday (9th Jan.).

At the meeting, the President inquired from the officials in great detail on the operational aspects of the Uma Oya irrigation project, its future plans and the financial situation.

The progress of the Ministry during the year 2017 and the future plans for 2018 were discussed in length.

At this meeting the progress of units under the ministry, the projects of Mahaweli conducted under foreign funding and also the environmental projects, and the institutions under the Ministry that create revenue were also reviewed.