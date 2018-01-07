Street artists with outstanding talents will receive Presidential Awards from this year. Announcing this, President Maithripala Sirisena stated that the government will provide welfare and other possible assistance to the street artists.

The President stated this at a meeting with the Colombo Street Artists Society held on Tuessday (16th Jan.) at the President’s Office.

The members of the Society said that even though they could heal a nation using their artistic abilities, this was the first opportunity they got to meet a President in their life and now they have a proper recognition for their field with the patronage of a President who admires local art and culture.

They submitted an appeal listing out their requirements that included facilities for exhibiting their works around places of tourist attraction, registering with the Board of Investment (BOI), opportunity to represent Sri Lanka Art Council, obtaining cooperation from the Ministry of culture and Tourism, attending in to street decorations in the areas where their work is exhibited and the facilities for obtaining bank loans.

There were several suggestions and procedures discussed in order to enhance the growth of this field during the meeting.

They also offered to extend cooperation to the projects of reconciliation under the president where it is expected to build a connection between the North and South by utilization of their artistic talents.

The President advised them to make awareness among all those who engaged in this field about the reconciliation programs and to establish a clear procedure of work to develop this program.

The President also announced that he would provide a donation to uplift the facilities of the office of the Colombo streets artists.

President of the Society, A.C Nuwan, Secretary Wishwajith Yashera, Treasurer Lakshman Dissabamnbayake and several members were present on this occasion.