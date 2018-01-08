The Chief of Pakistan Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Sri Lanka has achieved a significant development due to the prevailing peaceful environment.

He made these remarks when he met with President Maithripala Sirisena during his tour to Sri Lanka at the Presidential Secretariat, on Wednesday (17th Jan.).

The General Qamar Javed Bajwa recalled the historic tour made by the Sri Lankan cricket team to Pakistan in a background where other countries stayed away from Pakistan and further stated that Sri Lanka is a true friend of Pakistan.

The President also recalled the long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan and extended his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for providing its fullest support to Sri Lanka including training facilities for the members of Sri Lankan security forces, especially during the past war.

President Sirisena mentioned the generous support received from Pakistan when Sri Lanka faced with disastrous natural calamities and highly praised the commitment made by Pakistan to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. The President also appreciated the support extended by Pakistan to Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council.

The Chief of Pakistan Army Staff apprised the President regarding the current security situation of his country and said that they are making a great effort to consolidate the peace within the country and it will be achieved in the near future.

He also highly praised the professionalism of the Sri Lankan forces and promised to provide every possible assistance for further development of the Sri Lankan forces.

Sri Lanka’s Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake and the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat also participated in this cordial and friendly discussion.