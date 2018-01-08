The Thai Ambassador to Sri Lanka Ms Chulamanee Chartsuwan promised President Maithripala Sirisena that the cooperation between the two countries will be implemented in the future with introduction of programs on using modern technology for the agricultural sector including introduction of the Post-Harvest Technology and getting water through artificial rainfall.

The Thai Government says that it is expecting to assist for the development of Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector through many new programs.

This was revealed to the President by Thai Ambassador to Sri Lanka Ms Chartsuwan when she met with the President at the President’s Official Residence yesterday (21st Jan.).

The Ambassador also noted that especially this assistance will be provided to Sri Lanka under the guidance of the King of Thailand, symbolizing the friendly relationship established with the Government of Thailand, by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President visited to Thailand in November, 2015 on an invitation extended by the Thai Government to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Later, President Sirisena made a four-day official visit to Thailand to attend the Asia Dialogue Cooperation Summit and one month later the President again visited Thailand to paid his last respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Furthermore, the President took steps to send a special representative of the Government of Sri Lanka to Thailand to participate at the funeral ceremony for the Thailand’s late King.

In recognition of this profound friendliness, the present King of Thailand MahaVajiralongkorn has made arrangements to expand the projects started by the late King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej up to Sri Lanka.