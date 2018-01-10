The 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (23rd Jan.) and the trophy was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House in Colombo, today.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy is scheduled to visit more than 54 countries around the globe, giving an opportunity to see the trophy in person for the football fans and it is significant that Sri Lanka has been chosen as the first destination in its world tour. This is also the first time in the history a FIFA World Cup Trophy arrived in the country.

According to the International Football Federation, the trophy will be taken only to Pakistan and Maldives in South Asia including Sri Lanka.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy will be kept at the BMICH for the public view today and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will preside over a public event at the BMICH.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia in June.