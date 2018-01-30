Kurunegala District UNP Parliamentarian and Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam told the Daily News yesterday in Kuliyapitiya, Kurunegala, that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has made arrangements to enroll about 1,180 more students to state universities this year (2018) than were previously enrolled. For the first time, about 160 more students are to be enrolled to Medical Faculties this year.

The others will be enrolled in the Management Faculty, Technology Faculty, Engineering Faculty and Science Faculty. Accordingly, 285 in the Management Faculty, 225 in the Technology Faculty, 200 in the Science Faculty, 50 in the Engineering Faculty and 80 in the IT Faculty are to be enrolled.

Two new Medical Faculties are to be established in Wayamba University and Sabaragamuwa University this year, the Minister said. About 33 new degree courses have been introduced to all state universities from this year, he added.