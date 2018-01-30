The others will be enrolled in the Management Faculty, Technology Faculty, Engineering Faculty and Science Faculty. Accordingly, 285 in the Management Faculty, 225 in the Technology Faculty, 200 in the Science Faculty, 50 in the Engineering Faculty and 80 in the IT Faculty are to be enrolled.
Two new Medical Faculties are to be established in Wayamba University and Sabaragamuwa University this year, the Minister said. About 33 new degree courses have been introduced to all state universities from this year, he added.