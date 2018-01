The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka has established an Election Complaints Desk to receive complaints regarding rights violations relating to the upcoming 2018 Local Government Election. The Desk shall pay particular attention to the rights violations of women candidates.

The chairperson of the commission Dr. Deepika Udugama said that this desk to be operated 24 hours and people can reach it through hotlines 077 3088135 or 077 3762112

The following fax number and e-mail address also can be used to submit complaints Fax 0LL 2505574

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.