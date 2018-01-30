In response to a complaint made by a student an investigation is being carried out by National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) in relation to an incident in an International School where Nine (09) children had been made to kneel down and their ears were pulled by a teacher as punishment for forgetting to bring their Reading book.

Chairperson of the National Child Protection Authority Attorney at Law Marini de Livera said that Such Cruel and Degrading Treatment is a violation of Article 11 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

She further added that, Positive Discipline methods enumerated in Circular No. 2016/12 issued by the Ministry of Education should be resorted to, by all teachers in Sri Lanka where non - violent means such as advising the child and speaking to the parents among other things have been set out in this circular as a means of facilitating a sense of decorum and discipline in classrooms.

In 1990, Sri Lanka also became a party to the United Nations ChiId Rights Convention (UNCRC) where state parties have taken on legal obligations to take all appropriate legislative, administrative, social and educational measures to protect her children from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury, abuse or maltreatment, the Chairperson further observed.