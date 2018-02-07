The first ‘Gama Hada Gamu’ program implemented under the “Mathin Nidahas Ratak” national initiative will be held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Mahaweli Ground, Embilipitiya, today.

Representatives of Community Policing Committee, security forces and the public servants will also join in this event and this event will comprise various items presented by the school children under the theme ‘Mathin Thora Gamak’.