A Special Committee comprising Minister Dr. Rajitha Seneratne and D. M. Swaminathan and State Minister Ajith P. Perera was appointed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday to expedite action to be taken regarding fraud and corruption.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Law and Order will function as the Secretary of this committee.

The Prime Minister took this decision after summoning the Law and Order Ministry Secretary and senior police officers, including the IGP for a discussion at Temple Trees yesterday morning, a press release by the Prime Minister office said.

At this meeting special attention was drawn towards a report submitted by former Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayaka regarding action taken so far to combat fraud and corruption.

Another Committee headed by the Prime Minister, including Minister Thalatha Athukorala and Sagala Ratnayaka was also appointed to co-ordinate action relating to the setting up of a University of Criminal Justice.

Another Committee comprising Minister Tilak Marapana, Ranjith Maddumabandara and Sagala Ratnayaka was appointed to expedite action regarding appeals pertaining to alleged acts of political victimisation in the Police service. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said anti-drug raids and action on combating organized crime should be continued with vigour and stringent action should be taken against those involved in such crimes.

The Prime Minister said the law should be strictly enforced against the abuse of women.

He also emphasised that if an unfavorable decision was made regarding cases filed by the Police, immediate action should be taken to file appeals against such unfavorable decisions.

Finance Ministry Secretary Dr. R. H. S. Samaratunge, Law and Order Ministry Secretary Padmasiri Jayamanne, IGP Pujith Jayasundera, STF Commander M. R. Latheef, Senior DIG (CID) Ravi Seneviratne, Senior DIG (FCID) Ravi Waidyalankara, DIG Chandana Wickramaratne and other officials attended the meeting.