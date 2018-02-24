The hundredth birth anniversary of Duncan White, the first Ceylonese athlete to win an Olympic medal, will take place on 1st of March, and a special first day stamp cover was launched at Presidential Secretariat, under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena, on 28th February.
Deputy Head of Post (acting) V. Vivekananda Lingam handed over this to the President.
Minister for Sports, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Secretary to the ministry, Jayantha Wijerathna, and senior officials of Sports Ministry and Postal Department joined this occasion.