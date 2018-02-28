President Maithripala Sirisena has pledged to implement a program to provide job opportunities to all unemployed graduates within the next six months. President Sirisena said the interviews that were postponed due to the election will be held within the next two months and jobs will be provided to all unemployed graduates in the country within the next six months.

He stated this addressing an event held at the Weber stadium in Batticaloa on Saturday (March 3rd) to present teaching appointments to 200 graduates and 40 diploma holders in Batticaloa district. At the event, the President symbolically handed over appointments to 21 graduates.

Speaking the event, the President noted that the government has focused its attention on making some changes in the educational system through new education policies and plans. He said the graduates, who are a resource to the country, are also inclined to protest due to the shortcomings in the educational system.

The President said that graduates will be recruited soon for the teaching profession in the Eastern Province as well as to fill vacancies in other state and provincial institutions.

President Sirisena said that he will form two Presidential Task Forces to make the development activities in the North and East, hampered due to the conflict situation in the country, more efficient and expect the support of ministers and MPs representing all political parties.

The President also promised to look into the currently stalled road development projects in the Eastern Province and expedite them.

President Sirisena also handed over the laboratory equipment kits to three schools in the Eastern Province under the program to provide laboratory equipment to schools in the Eastern province.

Meanwhile, the President visited the Sri Mamanga Ishwara Kovil in Batticaloa and participated in religious observances obtaining blessings