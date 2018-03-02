Our Government reiterates its commitment towards creating the economic and social conditions necessary for women and the community in general to live safe and productive lives says Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasighe.

Issuing message on the International Women’s day the prime minister invites Sri Lankan women to play a strategic role in fuelling the Government's initiatives.

In his message Mr. Wickramasinghe says that today, the time is right for us to focus on initiating a platform that assure women adequate recognition and empowerment, while creating a just and equal society for all. Sustaining an environment that encourages women to play a greater role in society remains key towards progress.

Women already shoulder considerable responsibilities not only in the home but also in the work place - their contribution to the well being of the nation and the society at large remains vital.

The theme of International Women's Day 2018 "She empowers and lights the path of progress" is therefore both apt and relevant towards greater acknowledgement of women as partners and participants in today's seamless global environment.

Although women's participation in education, management, arts and many other spheres remain considerable, the same cannot be said for their political representation. Hence, ensuring 25% participation of female candidates in the recently concluded local government elections must be viewed as a step indeed in the right direction - one that empowers women to play a greater role in the national political arena.

Our Government reiterates its commitment towards creating the economic and social conditions necessary for women and the community in general to live safe and productive lives; while inviting Sri Lankan women to play a strategic role in fuelling the Government's initiatives, I take this opportunity to wish all a productive International Women's Day.