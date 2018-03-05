The International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance Bill has been passed in parliament without amendments, with a majority of 37 votes.

The Bill was passed with 53 votes in favor and 16 against following the third reading vote at the parliament yesterday (Mar.07th).

Sri Lanka signed the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED) in December 2015 and ratified it in May 2016.

In order to give legal validity to the ICPPED in Sri Lanka, the Government of Sri Lanka introduced the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance Bill which was gazetted on the 09th of February 2017 and subsequently tabled in Parliament.