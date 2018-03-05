The leaders of Muslim organizations extended fullest support to President maithripala Sirisena to establish peaceful atmosphere conducive for all the Sri Lankans to live in peace and harmony. These sentiments were expressed during a meeting held by the President, with the members of Muslim organizations, yesterday (07) at the President’s Office to discuss the current situation prevailing in the country.

The President, pointing out that only a small group of extremist elements were responsible for riotous acts, explained to these representatives that arresting them and taking legal actions against them is already on process.

President Sirisena mentioned that the government has already taken every required actions to build a peaceful country for all the people to live in peace and harmony.

The Muslim representatives expressed their deep concern over the troubled incidents that occurred in several places in the Kandy District and asked President Sirisena to take every possible step to prevent such clashes irrespective of religious or ethnic identities of the culprits.

They expressed confidence that only President Sirisena could implement a long term solution in order to ensure such clashes would not occur over and over again and find a lasting solution to the issue during the tenure of the President.

The Muslim representatives said that legal action must be taken against the individuals who are engaging in such anti-social acts without considering their positions. They also urged the president not to allow the social media outlets to arouse any ethnic animosity through false propaganda.

The leaders of All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) and members of the Muslim Civil Society were present at this gathering.