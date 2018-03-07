Admiral Katsutoshi Kawana, Chief of Japanese Defense Staff called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Residence, yesterday (9th March).

Chief of Japanese Defense Staff assured the President that Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force would extend fullest support to measures taken for the Sri Lankan maritime security.

The Chief agreed with the President’s request for increasing training opportunities for Sri Lanka Navy personnel in Japan.

During the talks concern was expressed about the need for prevention of drug smuggling. They also agreed to exchange technical knowledge in disaster management.

Chief of Sri Lankan Defense Staff, Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne was present on this occasion.