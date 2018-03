President Maithripala Sirisena will arrive at the Narita International Airport in Japan today at 8 a.m. for a five-day official visit along with a delegation.

The President will participate in bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abey at the Prime Minister’s residence and Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko during the visit.

He is scheduled to meet with high level representatives of the Japanese Government as well.

The President will participate in a inspection tour of a modern waste management facility in Tokyo.

The Sri Lankan delegation will comprise Minister Nimal Siripala De Silva, Malik Samarawickrana and Tilak Marapana.