President Maithripala Sirisena met with Japanese Emperor Akihito in order to strengthen ties between the two countries in Tokyo earlier today. The President and first lady Jayanthi Sirisena were warmly welcomed by the Emperor and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

President Sirisena and the Emperor engaged in a cordial discussions and at the meeting the Emperor assured that this meeting will further strengthen the long standing ties between the two countries.Furthermore the President said that he intends to strengthen ties between the two countries in all aspects.

President Maithripala Sirisena arrived in Japan on a state visit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday and will hold bilateral discussions with the Japanese Premier during his stay. He will also be accorded an honorary welcome of the Japanese government at the Prime Minister’s office tomorrow.