Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed relevant sectors to grant an incentive to manufacturers of carbonic fertilizer in order to encourage them to produce the total quantity of carbonic manure needed for the country within the next six years.

The government banned glyphosate imports and introduced a strategy to replace the use of chemical fertilizer with carbonic manure in response to a request made by Parliamentarian Ven. Athuraliye Ratana Thera.

The Agriculture Ministry has informed the Prime Minister that application of chemical fertilizer for agriculture should be continued since the country lacks carbonic manure. Therefore, the Prime Minister had instructed to make an incentive allowance for carbonic manure producers to meet the demand.