A preliminary discussion was convened by the Prime Minister to focus on the legal measures taken against the offenders of the Kandy riots. The discussion was held yesterday at Temple Trees with the participation of ministers, high ranking officials and representatives of the Muslim community. They discussed the prevention of communal riots in the future as well.

The participants were made aware of the actions taken against those involved in violence by the Attorney General’s Department. They were also informed about the course of action taken against those who have already been produced before courts.

A special meeting will be organised soon with the Muslim community leaders and relevant ministers aiming at expediting the payment of compensations and promoting coexistence among the communities.

Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Secretary of the Law and Order Ministry Padmasiri Jayamanne, Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya PC , DIG Nalaka Silva and Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara participated.