President Sirisena will hold discussions with his Pakistani counterpart President Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and following talks, will attend the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding on; Youth Development between Sri Lanka and Pakistan; Between the Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute of Sri Lanka and the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan; Between the Institute of National Security Studies of Sri Lanka and the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and; Between the Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration and National School of Public Policy, Pakistan.
During his visit, President Sirisena will declare open the re-furbished International Buddhist Centre in the diplomatic enclave in Islamabad