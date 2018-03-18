President Maithripala Sirisena made a sudden visit to the Muturajawela Wet Zone Sanctuary to inspect the activities in the area. After inspecting the President has taken important decisions after having discussions with the relevant ministers and government officers including who are in the security forces.
Several ministers and Members of Parliament including Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Champika Ranawaka, Minister of Agriculture Duminda Dissanayake and Minister of Sustainable Development and Wildlife Ravindra Samaraweera also participated on this occasion.