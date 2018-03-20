Leaders of Sri Lanka and Pakistan pledged to move forward joining hands in brotherhood in achieving economic prosperity while further strengthening the long standing bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.President Maithripala Sirisena who is on an official visit to Pakistan met with Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain today (24) and during that meeting both leaders agreed on this.President Sirisena was warmly received by the Pakistani President when he arrived at the President’s Official Residence in Islamabad. Bilateral discussions were held after a cordial meeting between the two leaders.The Pakistani President thanked President Maithripala Sirisena for accepting the invitation to attend the Pakistan Republic Day Celebrations as the Chief Guest and further said that the President’s participation was a great honour to the country.

President Mamnoon Hussain accedes the request made by President Sirisena to increase the scholarships and training opportunities given to Sri Lanka and he promised to fulfill this request in the future. The Heads of States discussed in detail regarding the need of stand against world terrorism and the President appreciated the assistance given to Sri Lanka by Pakistan in fight against terrorism during the last war period.

President Sirisena also commended the support given to Sri Lanka by Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Sessions. The Pakistan President requested Sri Lankan President to consider Pakistan as a brotherhood nation as it always willing to extend support to Sri Lanka and further requested to provide support of Sri Lanka to hold next SARRC summit in Pakistan.

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain said that this tour of President to Pakistan will pave the way to further consolidate foreign, defence, trade and investment ties between the two countries.The Pakistani President took this opportunity to thank the government of Sri Lanka for sending the Sri Lankan cricket team to Pakistan in 2017 even after the Sri Lankan cricket team faced a regretful incident in Pakistan.President Sirisena presented Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain with a gift of eye corneas under a friendship programme initiated by Pakistan Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Friendship Association.

President Sirisena posed for a photograph with the children and grandchildren of Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain.