The International Buddhist Cultural Centre situated in the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad, Pakistan, which was renovated recently, re-opened by President Maithripala Sirisena. President Sirisena who is on a two day visit to Pakistan in response to the official invitation from the Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain came to the Buddhist International Centre of Islamabad which is the only remaining Buddhist shrine in the capital.‎

The President who obtained blessings by engaging in religious rituals went on an observational visit in the temple premises.Following the sermon, the plank was unveiled and the Buddhist Cultural Centre was reestablished.

Western Province Chief Sanghanayaka, Head of Vidyodaya Pirivena, Maligakanda, Ven Dr. Akuratiye Nanda Thero, Chief Incumbent of Somawathie Raja Maha Viharaya, executive committee member of the Malwathu Maha Viharaya in Kandy, Ven. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Thero AND The Director of Pirivena Education reverend Professor Nabiriththankadawala Gnanarathana Thera were present at this occasion. Ambassadors, High Commissioners, representatives of Buddhist countries Nepal, India, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, China and Malaysia were present in this event.