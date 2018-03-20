Sri Lanka's Prime Minister and the leader of the ruling United National party Ranil Wickremesinghe celebrates his 69th birthday yesterday (24th March).A religious ceremony was held at the Temple Trees today and several ministers and parliamentarians joined the simple celebration to extend birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena who is visiting Pakistan extended wishes on Twitter. "My sincere best wishes to Prime Minster Ranil Wickremesinghe on his birthday."A series of religious events to mark the Prime Minister�s birthday will be held at Buddhist Temples and other religious places of worship around the country.The main religious program to invoke blessings on the Prime Minister would be held at the Sedawatte Purana Viharaya at 5 pm today under the guidance of Ven. Abanwala Gnanaloka Thera, Daily News reported.

PM Wickremesinghe was born on 24th March in 1949. He studied at Royal College, Colombo and entered the Faculty of Law at the University of Ceylon, Colombo campus. After graduation, he completed the law exams at the Sri Lanka Law College and took oaths as an advocate in 1972. He was elected to the Parliament first time in 1977and is one of the few to remain a member of parliament till to date. He became the Prime Minister in 1993, 2001, and twice in 2015.