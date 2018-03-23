President Maithripala Sirisena says that the government officers should pay more attention on the development of the country, maintaining economic stability, and accomplishing the duties of different fields of subjects individually with dedication rather than focusing on the current political developments.The President stated this addressing the 35th meeting of the Administrative Services Association in Sri Lanka held in Nelum Pokuna theatre, Colombo, yesterday (26).

President Sirisena who pondered on the contribution of all in collaboration towards bringing a prosperous livelihood to the people through uplifting the economy of the country expressed confidence that all in the Adminstrative Services will fulfill their duties on behalf of this.

Appointing new members for the Association also took place where Prabhath Chandrakeerthi was elected as the new President while Rohana De Silva was appointed as the new Secretary.

President Sirisena who appreciated the services of all the members and the past Presidents of the Association, congratulated the office bearers including the newly appointed President.Minister of Home Affairs Vajira Abeywardana, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Administrative Services Association Ranjith Ariyaratne, Former Secretary W.M.M.B. Weerasekara and other members were present in this event.