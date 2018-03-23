President Sirisena who pondered on the contribution of all in collaboration towards bringing a prosperous livelihood to the people through uplifting the economy of the country expressed confidence that all in the Adminstrative Services will fulfill their duties on behalf of this.
Appointing new members for the Association also took place where Prabhath Chandrakeerthi was elected as the new President while Rohana De Silva was appointed as the new Secretary.
President Sirisena who appreciated the services of all the members and the past Presidents of the Association, congratulated the office bearers including the newly appointed President.Minister of Home Affairs Vajira Abeywardana, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Administrative Services Association Ranjith Ariyaratne, Former Secretary W.M.M.B. Weerasekara and other members were present in this event.