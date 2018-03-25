President Maithripala Sirisena said the Government will take a policy decision on the conducting of tuition classes on Poya Days and Sundays in future, as per the advice of the Maha Sanga so as to allow students to receive a Dhamma education. The President added that the Maha Sanga has been pointing out that the conduct of tuition classes have had a severe impact on the lives of students. President Sirisena was addressing a ceremony to presnt offer the Sannasa to the position of Chairperson to Ven.Ganthuna Assagi Thera of the Amarapura Chapter at the BMICH yesterday.

The President offered the Sannasa to Venerable Ganthuna Assagi Thera while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe offered the Viginipatha.

President Sirisena added that Dhamma education paves the way for creating a valuable citizen and therefore the Government will look into the matter of tuition classes being conducted on Poya Days and Sundays.

Responding to a request made by Most Ven.Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera and a request made by the Chief Palates of Three Chapters, the President said that it has been suggested to hold the May Day parade on May 7 instead of May 1, allowing people to engage in religious activities on Vesak Full Moon Poya Day.

“The Cabinet paper in this regard has been forwarded to the Cabinet today and the Cabinet has decided to hold the May Day ceremonies of May 7” he added.Accordingly the May Day rallies, meeting, protest and all other May day related events will be held on May 7, Monday. The Government will take measures to announce the May 7 as a Public Holiday,” he added.