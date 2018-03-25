The President offered the Sannasa to Venerable Ganthuna Assagi Thera while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe offered the Viginipatha.
President Sirisena added that Dhamma education paves the way for creating a valuable citizen and therefore the Government will look into the matter of tuition classes being conducted on Poya Days and Sundays.
Responding to a request made by Most Ven.Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera and a request made by the Chief Palates of Three Chapters, the President said that it has been suggested to hold the May Day parade on May 7 instead of May 1, allowing people to engage in religious activities on Vesak Full Moon Poya Day.
“The Cabinet paper in this regard has been forwarded to the Cabinet today and the Cabinet has decided to hold the May Day ceremonies of May 7” he added.Accordingly the May Day rallies, meeting, protest and all other May day related events will be held on May 7, Monday. The Government will take measures to announce the May 7 as a Public Holiday,” he added.