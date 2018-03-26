President Maithripala Sirisena conveys his deepest sympathies on the tragedy that occurred due to a fire in a Russian leisure Centre, Winta Cherry Center in Kemerovo, Russia, causing loss of lives and injuries to many, including children.

President Sirisena who visited the Russian Embassy in Colombo wrote a special note of condolences on the Condolence Book. In his note to the Russian President Vladmir Putin, President Sirisena extended condolences of the Sri Lankan government and the people to the President Putin, the Government and the people of Russian Federation. and to bereaved families of the victims.He said that Sri Lanka share the sorrow with the friendly people of Russia in this moment of pain.

At the Embassy of Russia, the President was welcomed by the Ambassador Yuri Materiy and office diplomatic staff. Afterwards, President Sirisena engaged in a friendly conversation with Ambassador of Russia.