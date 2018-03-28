President Maithripala Sirisena says that artistes and others in the fields of cinema, teledrama and music fields have a great responsibility in leading the citizens towards a proper path on behalf of the future of the country.



The President assured that the government will provide cooperation and make constitutional requirements to facilitate that objective. He said this after the three committee reports on the intellectual property rights of local cinema, tele drama and the field of music were handed over to him at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (3).



President Srisena said that it is unfortunate that today transmission frequencies have become a kind of a fraud related to politics and unscrupulous business in this country.



The President stressed that the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission and the parties that obtain these frequencies should work responsibly regarding this matter.



The committee report on local cinema was handed over to the President by veteran artist Deepani Silva in the presence of several veteran artistes and the President handed the Report over to the Deputy Minister of Finance and Mass media Lasantha Alagiyawanne.



The draft report on uplifting the local cinema was presented to the President by National Film Cooperation Chairman Sithendra Senaratne. It was handed over to the Minister of Public Administration and Law and Order, Ranjith Madduma Bandara by the President.



The committee report on the Intellectual rights of the royalty of the lyricist, musicians, and singers was presented to the President by the Chairmen of Committee, Additional Secretary to the President B.K.S.Raveendra. It was handed over to the Industry and Commerce Secretary KDN Ranjith Ashoka by the President.



President Sirisena further stated that he has faith on the Ministers, Secretaries of Ministries and heads of organizations that they would fulfill their duties with precision and responsibility.



The President emphasized the importance of holding meetings to review progress at least once in two weeks.



Minister Gayantha Karunathilake, Deputy Ministers Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Ranjan Ramanayake including other veterans of the field were present at this event.