The Sri Lankan group of eight students who are leaving for Vietnam to participate in the 19th Asia Physics Olympiad Competition received rupees one million in cash and gifts from President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence, yesterday (04th).

The group of eight students comprised of Sujatha Vidyalaya, Matara, Eheliyagoda Central College, Richmond College, Galle, Royal College, Colombo, St. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia and Maliyadeva College, Kurunegala will participate the 19th Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO 2018) which will take place in Hanoi, from 5th – 13th May 2018.The President also posed for a group photograph with the students.