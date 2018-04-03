President Maithripala Sirisena advised the Secretary of Health Ministry to submit an urgent report on price and quality of bottles of drinking water.Certain businessmen have been selling bottled water without required quality at a higher price in this dry season and the attention of the President was drown regarding this matter.

A special meeting on providing support for the affected people by the dry climate held at Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (05th).The drought has affected nine districts by now and 143,235 people in Kurunegala, Puttalam, Polonnaruwa, Ampara, Anuradhapura, Kandy and Mannar districts affected due to this.

Providing drinking water facilities and other water requirements and the progress of the programme to supply dry rations were further discussed.The issues discussed include drop in water sources, shortages in reservoirs and the problems in hydro power generation and the inefficiency of water for animals and the damage done by wild animals to crop and property.

President Sirisena stressed the importance of dissemination of information to the farmers through farmer organizations on the need for reconstructing tube wells established in central places and using water with frugality, and conducting short term programs regarding this.

The attention was given on the problems and progress of the Drought Fund program initiated under President’s instructions for the benefit of the agricultural families affected due to dry climatic conditions.

Ministers Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Sajith Premadasa, Deputy Minister Dunesh Gankanda, Chief Minister of the North Western Province Dharmasiri Dassanayake, other ministers, Secretary to the President Austin Fernando, Secretary to the Treasury Ministry of Finance R.H.S. Samaratunga, including Secretaries of ministries, and Secretaries of districts and government officers were present in this event.