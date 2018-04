The “Purawara Harasara” awards ceremony which is organized to appreciate the employees, who showed excellent performances for the year 2017, of the Urban Development Authority was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the BMICH, yesterday (05th).

During this event the President presented awards and certificates to the excellently performed sectors and regional offices.

The Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka presented the future development plan of the Urban Development Authority to the President.Secretary to the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development N. Rupasinghe, the Chairman of the UDA Dr.Jagath Munasinghe and others attended this event.