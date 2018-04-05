At present, foreign direct investments are being received for village level agricultural products program me implemented under the Grama Shakthi People’s Movement. Accordingly, a group of Swedish and Indian investors are keen to provide their assistance in establishing a Cassava (Manioc) Flour Plant and to promote the cassava cultivation in the country.

It is expected to promote this cultivation focusing the Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Monaragala districts and under this program me it is also expected to cultivate around 6,000 hectares of land. In this new factory the cassava purchased from the farmers will turn into flour and it is also expected to produce sugar.

A large number of job opportunities will be created as a result of this investment and this process will help to reduce the high expenditure used for import of sugar. The construction works of this new factory will commence this year un