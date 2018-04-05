The Sooriyabhishekaya Sinhala and Tamil New Year (Avurudu) festival organised by the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry, was inaugurated at the Sports Ministry grounds under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena, yesterday (8th).

The festival, which gives pride of place to ancient customs and traditions, would include traditional games and competitions. A special feature at the festival was the large attendance of people from different communities and from several parts of the country. Concurrently, a trade fair would also be held throughout the day. A cultural festival would also be held under the patronage of speaker Karu Jayasuriya, while a musical show would follow, with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the chief guest.

The festival encompasses the Sports Ministry grounds, Torrington Square and Arcade premises.