The festival, which gives pride of place to ancient customs and traditions, would include traditional games and competitions. A special feature at the festival was the large attendance of people from different communities and from several parts of the country. Concurrently, a trade fair would also be held throughout the day. A cultural festival would also be held under the patronage of speaker Karu Jayasuriya, while a musical show would follow, with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the chief guest.
The festival encompasses the Sports Ministry grounds, Torrington Square and Arcade premises.