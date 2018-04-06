President Maithripala Sirisena says the government will take every possible action to provide facilities for the brave war heroes who fulfill their duties towards Motherland.

He made these remarks participating as the Commander in Chief at the passing out parade of Maduraoya Special Forces Training School (SFTS), yesterday (9th Aprli).



Seven officers and 189 other rankers who completed the Special Forces (SF) Basic Training Course at SFTS passed out yesterday. The occasion was coloured by parachute jumps, scintillating performances and band displays.

W.M.K.R. Wanigassoriya was selected as the best performed student and the best physical activity student while Lieutenant E.M.P.D. Ekanayake was selected as the best shooter obtaining awards from the President.

President Sirisena, addressing the gathering, said that security forces not only should be armed with fire power but also should perform well in knowledge, skill and creativity. President said that he would provide every possible comfort and privilege in order to fulfill that.

A Na sapling was planted in the premises of Special Forces Training School (SFTS) in Maduru oya to mark the visit by President Sirisena, who also viewed the herbal plants around the area.

Kapila Waidyaratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Commandant of the SFTS Colonel M T U Mahalekam, and other officials joined this event.

Later on the President attended the opening of the newly built building at Catholic Church in Maduru Oya fisheries’ village.

The building was constructed at a cost of Rs.6 million, under the provisions developing religious places under ‘Pibidemu Polonnaruwa’ District Development Project.

The President paid attention to several issues regarding the housing facilities and problems of people in the fisheries village and he further said that he will take actions to solve these problems.

The President instructed the officers to inspect and fulfill the educational problems of children, health issues and other welfare needs.