“After its completion, around 5,000 kg of vegetables and fruits could be preserved.The Indian company will handle its management,” he said. The Prime Minister said the other infra-structure facilities in the area would be developed to improve other industries. “Many self-employment ventures will be created to resolve the unemployment issue in the area, the Prime Minister said.

He was speaking at a ceremony held after opening the Galewela new Divisional Secretariat building complex on Saturday (9th). The Prime Minister said the government has planned many development activities. “Our rivals are making allegations. None could mislead the majority and within the next two years, a cold store will be constructed near the Dambulla Economic Centre with the financial assistance of a Indian company,” he said.

The previous government could not initiate the Moragahakanda reservoir project since they could not meet the cost. When the good governance government came into power in 2015, President Maithripala Sirisena laid the foundation stone for that project and completed it within a short period because we had foreign funds to achieve it, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

The Premier said that during the last period, the government could renovate many rural tanks island-wide to strengthen the rural economy. “Other tanks will be renovated soon and the farmer population could improve their living condition then,” the Prime Minister said. The number of Samurdhi beneficiaries would be increased, the Prime Minister said.

“Many unfair things had occurred during the previous regime when Samurdhi recipients were selected. Such unfair acts do not happen now. The Samurdhi banks would be strengthened and the loan benefits will be increased for the beneficiaries,” the Prime Minister said.

“In addition, 15,000 acres in the Northern Province would be used for coconut cultivation while cultivation of other crops will be developed in the Matale, Kurunegala districts and Southern Province. The problems of unemployed graduates will be resolved since July,” he said.

“The government have to pay debts that the previous government had obtained. The income is insufficient to repay loans. We have enough strength to continue the government,” the Prime Minister said. Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardhana said that during the last 30 years, the entire administrative activities were declined. “The government have to develop it to provide a satisfactory service for the public. The building complexes for the district secretariats and divisional secretariats are constructed now to achieve the purpose,” he said.

“Another group of service centres are constructed in rural areas called Seva Piyasa so that public officers can carry out their services properly,:” he said. Ven. Dewahuwe Chandananda Thera, Home Affairs Deputy Minister J.C.Alawathuwela, Agriculture State Minister Wasantha Aluvihare, Dambulla UNP Chief Organizer Priyan Wijerarthna, Provincial Councillor W.M.Yasamana and Matale District Secretary S.M.J.K. Perera spoke.