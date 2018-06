Veteran teledrama, film script writer, novelist and journalist, Somaweera Senanayake has passed away at a private hospital in Colombo at the age of 74.

Mr. Senanayake started his career as a journalist at Lake House and became a popular novelist and script writer in several popular teledramas including Du Daruwo.

His remains are lie in his residence at Godigamuwa, Maharagama and funeral will be held today at Godigamuwa public cemetery.

President Maithripala Sirisena also paid his last respects to remains of late Mr. Senanayake.