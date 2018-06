Two new State Ministers and five Deputy Ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, today.

The list of new ministers is as follows:

State Ministers



01 Ranjith Aluwihare -Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs



02.Lucky Jayawardena -Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development

Deputy Ministers

01 Ajith Mannapperuma - Deputy Minister of Environment



02.Angajan Ramanathan - Deputy Minister of Agriculture



03.Cader Mastan - Deputy Minister of Rehabilitation, Resettlement, Northern Development and Hindu Religious Affairs



04.Edward Gunasekara - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development



05.Nalin Bandara Jayamaha - Deputy Minister of Public Administration and Management and Law and Order