The inaugural ceremony of the 15th Asia Pacific Telecommunication Information and Communication Technology Conference was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena, at the Taj Samudra Hotel Colombo, yesterday morning.

The conference, hosted by the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, will continue until June 13. The objective of the conference is to provide a common platform for Telecommunication and Information Communication Technology policymakers and animators to collectively discuss problems faced due to changes taking place in the sector, a press release by the President’s Media division said.

Members of the Asia Pacific Telecommunication Union, its related and afflicted members, and members of international regional organisations are attending the conference.The welcome address was delivered by Asia Pacific Telecommunication Union General Secretary Areewan Haorangsi.

Asia Pacific Telecommunication Union’s 15th Telecommunication Information Technology Development Conference Vice President Tepua Hunter delivered an introductory speech, while the inaugural lecture was delivered by Sri Lanka Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Chairman and Secretary to the President, Austin Fernando.

Haorangsi presented a special memento to President Sirisena, who in turn presented her with a memento.Representatives of the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, including its Director General, were also present.