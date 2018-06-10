The ‘Gramashakthiyen – Gama Hadana Gamana’ programme will be launched tomorrow (13) from the Puttalam district under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena. This programme will be implemented in parallel to the Grama Shakthi People’s Movement.

The ‘Gama Hadana Gamana’ programme will provide immediate solutions to the developmental problems of the villagers and its first programme will be held at Puthtalam- Mahawewa-Medagoda under the President’s patronage, the PMD said.

The representatives of the people covering all the 16 Divisional Secretary Divisions in the district will be brought to a single place and they will be given an opportunity to present their development issues to the President.

The Ministers and the MPs and the government officials of the area will be summoned to this meeting and the President will take steps to provide solutions for the problems of the people at the same time.

The programme implemented according to a concept of President Maithripala Sirisena will be launched in all the districts of the country in the near future.

Meanwhile, the North Western Province Action Committee will meet tomorrow at the Madurankuliya Mercy Education Complex in Puttalam tomorrow (13) under the President’s patronage.

At the Action Committee meeting where the political authority and the state officials attend, will be discussed in detail regarding the way how Grama Shakthi People’s Movement function in the North Western Province as well as its progress and future plans.

The Grama Shakthi People’s Movement started in 2017 under a concept of President Maithripala Sirisena with the objective of eradicating poverty of the people of the country. This project stands out different from the other projects that were launched so far to eradicate poverty since it is a project that drives people to stand up on their own feet.