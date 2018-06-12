The “Gam Peraliya” program initiated to make a huge revolution in the development of the village will commence in the future, says the President Maithripala Sirisena.

This program is conducted spending huge amount of money covering all the Grama Niladhari Divisions and its prime motive is to bring the sunrise of development to the sufferings of the rural people, says the President.

President Sirisena said that the Grama Shakthi People’s Movement which was initiated to eradicate poverty is also being successfully conducted Island wide.

President Sirisena mentioned this while participating in the religious ceremony held at Plonnaruwa, Madamaluwa, Onegama temple yesterday (15th June).

The President further admitted that in order to build a virtuous country as well as a good country for the children, the clergy, politicians, and government officials and all the people holds a responsibility towards this vision.

President Sirisena also stressed on the imperative need to march forward on behalf of the country and the people.



The religious ceremony which was to open the new golden fence of Polonnaruwa, Madamaluwa, Onegama temple was held under the President’s patronage yesterday.

The President engaged in religious ceremony after engaging in religious rituals at the temple.

Viharadipathi Karaka Sanhga Sabhika of Kotte Chapter of Siyam Maha Nikaya, Deputy Chief Incumbent of North central Province, Most Venerable Kawudagammana Wimarathana Thero was resented a token of appreciation by the President.

Chief Sangha Nayaka of the North, North Central and Eastern Provinces and the Director of the ancient Isipathana Vihara Most Ven. Udagma Sri Dhammananda Nayaka Thero, Maha Sangha of the area and Member of Parliament Siripala Gamlath and other public representatives and a gathering of people were present in this religious ceremony.