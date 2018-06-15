The book “Hela Wari Purawatha” published by the Mahaweli Centre including the facts ranging from the starting of Sri Lankan Irrigation to Moragahakanda Development Project was presented to President Maithripala Sirisena at President’s office yesterday(19th). The book is composed as a collection of contribution of 25 erudite authors who hold expertise of relevant fields of subjects.

This book was presented to the President by Dr. Chandana Rohana Withanachchi, Senior Lecturer Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, University of Sri Jayewardenepura. President Sirisena instructed officials to distribute copies of this book to all the officials of the field of Irrigation of Mahaweli region and compose a proper program in order to familiarize the book to the people. He said that he would provide the fullest assistance for this work.

Secretary for the Mahaweli Development and Environment Authority Anura Dissanayake, Director General of Mahaweli Authority Sarath Chandarasiri Vithana, Director of Mahaweli Centre Aruna Prasad Lekamge and other officials were present in this event.