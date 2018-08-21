At a special function held today (August 20), President Maithripala Sirisena paid obeisance to the Chief incumbent of Dediyawela Sri Dhammrama Piiriven Vihara, Chief of Sanhga of Benthara Vihara sector, retired Senior Lecturer Ven. Dediyawela Thilakasiri Thera who was appointed as the Anunayaka of Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dhamma Maha Sangha Sabha.

Taking into consideration the great service rendered by Ven. Dediyawela Thilakasiri Thera in terms of Buddhist discipline and society by holding the position of Chief Incumbent of several Viharas, the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Sangha Sabha has presented this title for the Thero.

The President offered the Vijinipatha (Traditional Fan) to the Anunayaka Thera.

‘Most Venerable Dediyawala Thilakasiri Anunayaka’ commemoration volume was presented to the President by Prof. R.M.W. Rajapaksa of University of Kelaniya.

The new Dhamma hall of the Vihara was also presented to the Sangha by the President.