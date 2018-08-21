Japan and Sri Lanka has drawn their attention towards further strengthening the maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

This was disclosed during the meeting between Japanese Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera, who is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, and President Maithripala Sirisena held at the Presidential Secretariat, today (21). This is the first time that a Japanese Defence Minister is visiting the country, and the Minister was warmly welcomed by the President.

During the meeting it was also reviewed the progress of the implementation of the agreements entered during President Sirisena’s recent visit to Japan and further discussed the ways to develop defence cooperation between the two countries while expanding the relationship between Japan and Sri Lanka.

A special attention will be given towards strengthening the security and cooperation of Oceania.

As a result of the discussions held between President Maithripala Sirisena and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the Japanese Government took steps to provide two patrol boats for the Sri Lankan Costal Guards costing Rs.1.8 billion. The President expressed his thanks to the Minister of Defence.

President Sirisena said he was happy that Japanese Minister of Defence, during his two-day visit will be travelling to Hambanthota and Trincomalee ports and added that the cooperation between the two countries will be strengthened through the programs conducted between two countries regarding coastal security.