As millions of Muslims around the world come together with the common purpose of religious observance to Mecca in the spirit of unity, the festival of Hajj brings the message of true value of reconciliation as aspired by humanity, stated President Maithripala Sirisena, in a message marking Hajj.

The President added: “Throughout human history, mass gatherings of people were held for religious rituals and activities that have preserved their religious traditions and strengthened co-existence among communities.

The Hajj pilgrimage embodies the sacred link between the divine and human beings. On this momentous occasion, all devotees across the world transcend differences of nationality or status among them and come together in the spirit of unity to worship the God.

In a world where people wage war against each other based on divisions among them, the festival of Hajj exemplifies the importance of the desire for co-existence among different communities.I wish all Muslims of Sri Lanka and around the world, who engage in the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims to deliver the message of equality. Happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha.”